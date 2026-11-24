Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will be able to submit their household details online for Census 2027 from Jan 10 to 24, 2027. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has begun preparations for the second phase of the census, which will cover population enumeration.

Following the online self-enumeration period, census enumerators will visit households across the city from Jan 25 to Feb 28 to collect and verify information. A revision round will follow from March 1 to 5.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to provide accurate information and cooperate with enumerators. It has also urged families, particularly young and tech-savvy citizens, to use the online facility to submit their details in advance.

Residents can visit the official portal, se.census.gov.in, between Jan 10 and 24 to register their household details. They can log in using their mobile number, preferably the one registered during the first phase of the census. Those who have not previously created an account can also register and submit their details.

After successfully submitting the information, residents will receive an 11-digit Self-Enumeration Identification Number (SE ID). They must save this number and share it with the enumerator during the subsequent household visit. This will help officials verify the information already submitted online.

Self-enumeration is an optional facility. Enumerators will visit even those residents who complete the online process to verify their details. Enumerators will collect the details of those who do not use the facility during the door-to-door exercise.

PCMC reviews preparations

Officials reviewed the preparations at a state-level meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Nov 21. The Maharashtra Chief Secretary chaired the meeting, which PCMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Vijay Suryavanshi attended.

Officials discussed arrangements for the second phase, the digital self-enumeration facility and measures to raise awareness among citizens.

Suryavanshi said the census was not merely a population-counting exercise but an important foundation for planning the country's future development. He stressed the need to record accurate information about every household and urged citizens to cooperate with enumerators.

Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam said the civic administration was making arrangements to conduct the exercise in a planned and transparent manner. He urged residents to save their SE IDs and share them during physical verification.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar also appealed to citizens to provide complete and factual information without concealing details or submitting incorrect responses.

Officials warn against rumours

The PCMC has clarified that all personal and household information collected during the census will remain confidential under the Census Act, 1948. Officials will use the information only for census-related statistical purposes and development planning.

The administration has also warned citizens against rumours and fraudulent demands made in the name of the census. Residents should use only official channels to submit information and should not share one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) or banking details with anyone claiming to be a census official.

For further information, citizens can visit www.censusindia.gov.in or contact the national toll-free helpline at 1855.