Pune: After death threats to 4 leaders, man held for making calls in name of his ex-girlfriend to avenge refusal

After four leaders in Pune received extortion call with death threats, Pune police was under pressure. However, the cops almost resolved the case on Friday as they arrested a man who made these calls in the name of his former girlfriend who refused to marry him.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, a man named Imral Shaikh was held from Pune's Kondwa by the anti-extortion cell of the Pune Police.

Held a day after complaint by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge

He was held a day after, a Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mahesh Landge told police he got an extortion message seeking Rs 30 lakh, with the unidentified accused threatening him with death if the amount is not paid.

In last two months, 4 politicians - MNS leader Vasant More's son Rupesh More, BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge and former corporator from the Congress party Avinash Bagwe had received these calls.

The caller would ask for the money in the name of his girlfriend.