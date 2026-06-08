Pune: 78 Booked After Raid On 'Project X' Party At Tulapur Road Farmhouse | Video Screengrab

Pune Police have registered a case against 78 persons after raiding an alleged rave party organised at a farmhouse on Tulapur Road in the Lonikand Police Station limits in the wee hours of Sunday.

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The action was carried out around 2am at a farmhouse owned by Narendra Sundarlal Chugh. Police alleged that the event, promoted as the “Project X House Party,” continued beyond permitted hours and violated prohibitory orders issued by the Pune Police Commissioner.

According to the FIR, the primary organisers of the event have been identified as Yash Raja Chaudhary (26), Eman Saif Shaikh (27), Saif Asif Sayyed (30), Siddhant Santosh Dhuvadi (29), Dishant Santosh Dhuvadi (24), Ali Rauf Pansare (27) and Aavesh Shamshulhaq Ansari (25). Police alleged that the organisers jointly planned and conducted the party between June 6 and June 7.

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During the raid, officers allegedly found liquor being served to guests, ganja stored on the premises and prohibited hookah arrangements, including hookah pots and flavoured tobacco products. Police also alleged that a minor child was engaged in work connected to the event, resulting in charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the police, loud DJ music was being played despite restrictions, and a large gathering had assembled at the venue in violation of existing orders.

The FIR names 15 persons as bouncers who allegedly assisted in managing and securing the event. They include Ravindra Hanumant Palem, Durvesh Ramchandra Sarvagod, Anil Arun Chavan, Abhishek Nagnath Payal, Vicky Anil Kadam, Rahim Kadar Todgal, Akash Babaso Ingale, Gurappa Yash Kushalkar, Sagar Dattatray Garud Patil, Akash Madhukar Salve, Aniket Ashok Akhade, Anand Vishwanath Bimade, Atmaram Madhukar Dahiphale, Vedant Rajendra Jadhav and Anand Vasantrao Bhamartkar.

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Police have also booked Sahil Kurbani, Sahil Punjabi, Vikrant Khandari, Suraj Chandrakant Pokale and Ashish Rajesh Reddy for allegedly operating DJ and sound systems without authorisation and beyond the permitted time limit.

Rishikesh Vijay Patil and Hariom Dattatray Fadtare were named for allegedly providing lighting arrangements for the event.

The farmhouse owner has been booked on allegations that he knowingly allowed his property to be used for the organisation of the illegal gathering.

Police further named 23 party attendees, alleging that they participated in the event and consumed liquor and/or narcotic substances.

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The Lonikand police have invoked Sections 223, 270, 292, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the Maharashtra Police Act, Section 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), and Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police officials said investigations are underway to determine the source of the ganja, liquor suppliers, event permissions, financial transactions linked to the party, and the possible involvement of additional persons. Investigators are also examining whether similar events had been organised at the farmhouse in the past.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “For the late-night party, the organisers had not taken permission. The permission was valid only till 11pm. There was no permission for the congregation. A case has been registered against the organisers’ team. Police are conducting a technical analysis and investigating the matter. If people follow nightlife rules, we don’t have a problem, but if rules are violated, strict action will definitely be taken.”

The matter is under further investigation.