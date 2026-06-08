165 Arrested In Post-Liquor Tragedy Excise Drive Across Pune District | Canva AI

The death of more than 20 people after consuming methanol-laced country liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has once again brought into focus a troubling reality: despite years of enforcement action, the illicit liquor trade continues to thrive in several parts of Pune district.

In the days following the tragedy, which claimed lives in Hadapsar, Kalepadal, Phugewadi and Dapodi, the State Excise Department launched an extensive crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturers and suppliers. The department registered 179 cases and arrested 165 accused persons. During the operations, officials seized and destroyed 73,971 litres of wash used in the preparation of illicit liquor and 8,719 litres of country liquor. 13 vehicles used for transportation were also confiscated.

The total value of seized material stood at ₹1.94 crore. Authorities also seized 1,200 boxes of Goa-made liquor allegedly linked to illegal distribution networks. One accused has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

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However, the scale of the latest tragedy has raised questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures against habitual offenders.

According to official data, the Excise Department registered 6,462 cases and booked 7,458 accused during the 2025-26 financial year. More than 3.15 lakh litres of country liquor were seized, and property worth ₹29.74 crore was confiscated. Four repeat offenders were booked under the MPDA Act.

Yet, despite thousands of cases and repeated raids, bootleggers continue to return to the business, often operating from the same pockets that have remained under the excise department's radar for years.

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According to officials, Lonikand-Bhore, Jejuri, Yawat, Shirur, Markal in Khed taluka, Ambi in Talegaon taluka, and Shirgaon, Dingerwadi and Aundhe Khurd in Maval taluka are among the major hotspots for illicit liquor manufacturing and distribution. Many of these areas have witnessed repeated action, but the illegal trade continues to resurface.

The recent hooch deaths have intensified scrutiny of these networks and renewed concerns over whether existing legal provisions are sufficient to deter repeat offenders. While excise officials maintain that action against illegal liquor operations is ongoing, the tragedy has highlighted how deeply entrenched the trade remains and the devastating consequences it can have when enforcement fails to keep pace with determined offenders.

Sujit Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Excise Police, Pune Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We are taking regular action against the offenders. A special 21-squad team has been deployed on the field to curb the illegal menace. Each squad carries a group of 10 officials. We are taking strong action against the defaulters, and accordingly, actions have been taken.”