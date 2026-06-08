Pune Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Molesting Female Army Colonel In Dehu Road

Dehu Road Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 26-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman officer holding the rank of colonel in the Indian Army in Dehu Road, officials announced on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 am on Sunday (7th June) on a road in front of the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Mess in Dehu Road. Based on the complaint filed by the 43-year-old Army officer, Dehu Road Police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

About The Incident…

The accused has been identified as Dr Arun Kumar Shyam Kumar Bilgunde, a resident of Dehu Road and originally from Karnataka. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman, insulting her modesty and criminal intimidation.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode, who is in charge of the Dehu Road Police Station, a dispute had been ongoing between the two following an earlier incident in which the accused doctor’s car was allegedly damaged by the complainant. Police said the accused allegedly confronted the Army officer again on Sunday, leading to the present complaint.

Arrests Made, Investigation Underway…

In her statement, the complainant alleged that while she was walking towards her parked vehicle outside the COD Mess, the accused approached her aggressively, pushed her and subjected her to verbal abuse. She further alleged that he threatened her during the confrontation.

Police records show that the complaint was lodged on the same day without delay, and the FIR was registered at 2.38 pm on Sunday.

Sr PI Bansode informed that the accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.