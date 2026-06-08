PMRDA Allocates ₹262.45 Crore For Road Upgrades Ahead Of Pune Grand Tour 2027

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Aundh Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has approved Rs 262.45 crore for the development and improvement of 151.5 km of roads in preparation for the Pune Grand Tour 2027. Pune Grand Tour 2027 (PGT 2027) will be the second edition of an international cycling event scheduled from January 26 to 31 next year.

The most recent edition, PGT 2026, took place this year and attracted hundreds of cyclists from across India and internationally. The event was highly successful, leading the Pune District Administration to announce an additional edition a few months ago.

About The Championship…

The cycling championship is being organised in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Several race routes will pass through areas under PMRDA’s jurisdiction, prompting the authority to undertake road infrastructure upgrades to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The race covered almost all of Pune District, going through nine out of 11 tehsils. This led to district-wide road development and beautification efforts by local administrations, including work from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Zilla Parishad, PMRDA Administration, and others.

PMRDA’s Master Plan For Upcoming Race…

PMRDA Superintendent Engineer Prashant Patil said major international sporting events create opportunities to accelerate infrastructure development. He said the proposed road works will improve connectivity between village roads and major district routes while supporting economic growth in the region.

According to PMRDA, a total road development plan covering 412.4 km has been prepared for the cycling event. Of this, the authority will undertake works on 151.5 km of roads.

Priority Roads Identified…

To implement the project, PMRDA has identified 18 priority road works and earmarked ₹262.45 crore for their execution.

Officials said the selected road corridors play an important role in traffic movement and regional economic activity. Besides facilitating the cycling event, the upgrades are expected to improve transportation, support tourism, ease the movement of agricultural produce and provide long-term benefits to residents in the region.

Local Raise Questions…

Just as it did last year, the race has once again led to infrastructure improvements in the region. While local residents have welcomed these developments, many are questioning why such works are undertaken primarily in connection with the event rather than to address their long-standing needs.

Residents point out that several roads were repaired last year, mainly to facilitate the race, with many of the improvements being temporary in nature. Despite these concerns, the event was generally well-received by the public. However, many of the development projects demanded by residents have since seen little progress.

With road works now being initiated once again ahead of next year's race, locals are questioning the administration's priorities and why infrastructure upgrades appear to gain momentum only when linked to a major sporting event.