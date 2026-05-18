PMRDA Starts Preparations For ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2027’ International Cycling Event | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started preparations for the proposed “Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2027", an international cycling competition planned in the Pune region.

An important meeting regarding road improvement works for the event was held at the PMRDA headquarters in Akurdi on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PWD Gave Detailed Presentation…

According to PMRDA, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) gave a detailed presentation before Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari on the condition of roads and the infrastructure upgrades required for the cycling event.

During the meeting, the PWD assured PMRDA that special focus would be given to developing high-quality and safe roads suitable for an international-level cycling competition. PMRDA also confirmed that it would provide the required funds for road development projects within the Pune Metropolitan Region for the event.

Officials Aim To Improve Road Quality…

Dr Chaudhari reviewed the proposed plans in detail and gave directions regarding the execution of the works. Officials said the aim is to improve road quality and create infrastructure capable of hosting global sporting events in the Pune region.

The meeting was attended by PMRDA Metropolitan Chief Engineer Rinaj Pathan, Superintendent Engineer Prashant Patil, Financial Controller Jitendra Kolambe, and other senior officials. Representatives from the Pune Public Works Department, including Superintendent Engineer Bharatkumar Baviskar, Executive Engineer Anuradha Bhandare, and Deputy Engineer Ajay Patil, were also present.

PMRDA stated that the larger goal behind the initiative is to strengthen Pune’s infrastructure and prepare the city to host world-class sporting competitions in the future.