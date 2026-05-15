₹1,472 Crore Annual Plan Approved For Pune District; Focus On Infra, Health, Tourism | Sourced

The Maharashtra government has allocated ₹1,472 crore under the District Annual Plan (General) for Pune district for the financial year 2026-27, marking an increase of ₹93 crore compared to the previous year. The enhanced allocation aims to accelerate the district’s overall development through major infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education and rural development projects.

The announcement was made during a District Planning Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar at the Divisional Commissioner’s office in Pune. Several ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Pawar directed officials to ensure that all development works are completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards. She stressed that transparency and accountability must be maintained while utilising public funds, stating that every rupee belongs to taxpayers.

The meeting reviewed expenditure under the 2025-26 District Annual Plan and approved the planning framework for 2026-27. Officials said the increase in allocation was made considering Pune district’s rapidly growing development requirements.

Special emphasis was placed on public infrastructure and citizen-centric projects. Pawar instructed the administration to prioritise the construction of protective compound walls around schools located in leopard-prone areas to improve student safety. She also directed officials to allocate funds for the development of crematoriums across the district.

Additionally, Pawar instructed authorities to improve facilities at major pilgrimage and fair sites witnessing large crowds of devotees. She also asked the administration to share details of innovative schemes and completed works with all public representatives.

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Considering the possible impact of the El Niño weather pattern and the likelihood of below-normal rainfall this year, Pawar directed officials to do advance planning for agriculture and drinking water management. She said a separate meeting with the Water Resources Department and public representatives would be held to finalise measures for drought-prone areas, including Baramati.

The meeting also discussed Pune city’s increasing traffic congestion. Pawar instructed all concerned agencies to work in coordination to address traffic issues and implement effective disaster management plans to prevent flash flood-like situations during the monsoon.

During the presentation, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi informed the committee that Pune district had received a total allocation of ₹1,589.46 crore during 2025-26, including ₹1,379 crore under the General District Annual Plan, ₹145 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and ₹65.46 crore for Tribal Component Programmes. He stated that the district administration successfully achieved 100 per cent utilisation of the allocated funds.

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Officials said priority was given to completing ongoing development works instead of leaving projects incomplete. Several innovative schemes were implemented during the previous financial year, including the Pune Grand Tour project, Agro Hackathon initiative, model schools and smart primary health centres.

For 2026-27, major allocations have also been proposed for key projects such as the Pune Grand Tour road project, the Bhimashankar development plan linked to Kumbh Mela preparations, the Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Ideal Village Development Plan, the Sant Tukaram Maharaj birthplace development project and the comprehensive Sinhagad Fort development plan.

According to officials, these projects are expected to boost religious tourism, preserve historical heritage, strengthen rural infrastructure and improve connectivity across the district.