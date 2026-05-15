Pune Hospital Bomb Scare: Maharashtra ATS Nabs Man In Nagpur In Connection With Recovery Of IED |

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has detained a man in his late 20s in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at a private hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar area, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to ATS officials, the suspect, a resident of Pune’s Manjari locality, had been absconding since the incident came to light on Wednesday evening. He was eventually traced and nabbed from Nagpur during a joint operation conducted by investigating agencies.

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An ATS officer said investigators recovered an empty timer box similar to the one used in the IED from the suspect’s shop during searches carried out as part of the probe. “We found an empty box of a timer used in the IED at his shop. We are questioning him and trying to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy,” the officer said.

The incident sparked panic after a suspicious object was discovered inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening. A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) later examined the object and safely disposed of it.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a low-intensity improvised explosive device fitted with a timer mechanism. A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Pune Police, the Crime Branch and the ATS to determine the motive behind the incident and whether it was part of a larger conspiracy.

'Suspect’s Face Identified Through CCTV,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the suspicious object recovered from the hospital was indeed a bomb and described the incident as an 'act of sabotage.' “The object found at the Pune hospital was a bomb. It was an act of sabotage,” Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

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The Chief Minister further stated that investigators had identified the face of the suspect through CCTV footage captured at the hospital premises and that efforts were underway to trace all possible links connected to the case. Fadnavis also said that multiple agencies were probing the incident, including the possibility of a terror angle behind the placement of the explosive device at the hospital.

Security around key public places and sensitive installations in Pune has reportedly been heightened following the incident, while forensic teams continue to examine material recovered from the spot and the suspect’s premises.

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