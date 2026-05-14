Pune Hospital Bomb Scare: 'Suspect’s Face Identified Through CCTV,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis; Calls Incident 'Act Of Sabotage' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the face of the suspect linked to the bomb scare at a hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar area has been identified through CCTV footage, confirming that the suspicious object found at the facility was indeed a bomb and an act of sabotage.

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“The object found at the Pune hospital was a bomb. It was an act of sabotage,” Fadnavis said. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis stated that cops have identified the suspect’s face from CCTV footage captured at the hospital premises and efforts are underway to trace the individual. He added that multiple agencies are jointly probing the incident, including the terror angle.

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The incident created panic on Wednesday evening after a bomb-like object was discovered inside a hospital in Hadapsar. Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted with a timer mechanism.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.