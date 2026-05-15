Pune: Life Convict Escapes From Yerawada Jail; Second Incident Within A Week

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

In yet another major security lapse at Yerawada Central Prison, a life convict shifted in the open jail section escaped from custody on Tuesday, prompting a fresh search operation by prison authorities and police. The incident comes just days after another life-term prisoner fled from the same prison, raising serious questions over the security arrangements at the facility.

The escaped prisoner has been identified as Janardan Shankar Adsule, a resident of Kashewadi in Bhawani Peth, who was serving a life sentence in a murder case. Following the incident, the jail administration lodged a complaint at the Yerawada Police Station, where a case has been registered.

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According to police officials, Adsule had been convicted in a murder case registered at Khadak Police Station. Owing to his good conduct inside prison, he had been shifted to the open jail section and assigned agricultural work.

Police said the convict escaped from lawful custody between 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday. When he failed to return to the prison premises till late night, prison authorities initiated a search and subsequently informed the police.

Earlier on May 8, another life convict, Santosh Laxman Bhingare from Pachwad in Satara district, had also escaped from Yerawada Prison and remains absconding. With one escaped convict still untraceable, the second escape within a week has once again put the prison administration’s security mechanism under intense scrutiny.