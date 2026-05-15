Pune: Attempt To Murder Case Filed After Bomb-Like Device Found At Hadapsar Hospital; CCTV Suspect Found Innocent | Sourced

Pune: Police have registered an attempt to murder case after a bomb-like device containing a low-grade explosive and a timer was found inside a private hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening.

The suspicious object was discovered at Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital in the Malwadi area of Hadapsar. Based on a complaint filed by a hospital employee, police booked an unidentified person under sections related to attempt to murder and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Police officials said CCTV footage showed a man riding an electric scooter entering the hospital premises around 5.15 pm on Wednesday. Investigators are trying to identify the person who placed the device inside the hospital. A man who claimed to be the scooter rider later approached the police and said he had no connection with the incident. Police said no evidence has been found against him so far.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the recovered object as a “mild bomb” and said police are investigating who kept it at the hospital and the motive behind it. He said CCTV footage is being analysed and Artificial Intelligence is being used to improve image clarity.

Police sources said different angles are being examined. Videos from the hospital’s CCTV cameras are being checked, while forensic experts are studying the explosive material and timer used in the device. Officials said the timer was showing a “count-up” display instead of a countdown.

The device was spotted around 7 pm by a woman staff member near the men’s washroom on the first floor of the hospital. Hospital owner Dr Vilas Gaikwad said the object had wires, gelatin-like sticks and a timer displaying 7.10.

Dr Gaikwad said he immediately moved the suspicious object into an open area outside the hospital before informing police, fearing it could harm patients, doctors and staff members inside the building. At the time, around 10 patients, along with relatives and hospital staff, were present there.

He also said the hospital has CCTV cameras and security guards, but after the incident, the management is considering installing a metal detector at the entrance.

Teams from Pune city police, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter. The washroom where the object was found has been sealed for investigation.

After receiving information about the device, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the hospital and later neutralised the object at the Gliding Centre in Hadapsar. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that the device contained a low-grade explosive substance.