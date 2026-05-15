Pune: Temperature Drops To 38.6°C As City Gets Relief After Week Of Intense Heat | Unsplash

Pune: Pune witnessed a slight drop in temperatures on Thursday after several days of intense heat, bringing some relief to residents across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius. Weather officials said temperatures are likely to fall further by one to two degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The city had been facing severe summer heat throughout the week. On May 11, Shivajinagar recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season so far. Night temperatures also remained unusually high. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature reached 27.4 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest night of the summer season.

Several parts of Pune experienced extreme heat conditions. Lohegaon emerged as the hottest area in the city earlier this week after recording 43 degrees Celsius.

IMD senior meteorologist SD Sanap said Pune is likely to witness mainly clear skies till May 18, with partly cloudy conditions expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Pune district from Friday till May 18. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely during this period.

Meteorologists said changing weather systems are increasing moisture over Maharashtra, which may lead to pre-monsoon activity in Pune and nearby regions over the coming days.