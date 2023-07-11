Pune: 3 Mentally Challenged Women Sexually Assaulted By Labourer In Care Center

Representative Image |

In a shocking incident, three mentally challenged women were raped by a laborer at a care center in Pune. The victims, who were learning at the care center, fell prey to the accused who took advantage of their mental health conditions and subjected them to rape. The harrowing incident came to light when the victims confided in the care center staff, leading to the registration of three separate FIRs at Yavat police station.

Accused entered their rooms under pretext of doing repairs

The Yavat police swiftly took action and apprehended the accused, identified as Mojesh Jhore, a 35-year-old resident of Kedgaon, Daund area. The disturbing acts of sexual assault were reported to have occurred between May and July of this year. The care center had employed laborers on a contract basis for repair work, and it was during this period that the accused meticulously observed the victims and took advantage of their vulnerability by entering their rooms under the pretext of conducting repairs.

Upon learning about the incident, the care center authorities were deeply shocked and immediately informed the police about the heinous acts committed against the mentally challenged women.

Case registered

Senior Police Inspector Hemant Shedge stated, "We have registered a case under Sections 376 (2) (l) and (n) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been arrested, and we are currently investigating the case to ensure justice is served."

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of vulnerable individuals in care centers and the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents and ensure the well-being of those under their care.