Pune: 15 Lakh Vehicles Yet To Install HSRPs As Transport Dept Begins Action | AI-generated image

The Maharashtra Transport Department has started taking action against vehicles that have not installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), even as Pune continues to report low compliance with the mandate.

According to official data, of the nearly 24.28 lakh vehicles in the city registered before April 1, 2019, only 9.44 lakh have been fitted with HSRPs so far, leaving close to 15 lakh vehicles without the mandatory plates.

However, 11.5 lakh vehicle owners have already submitted applications for HSRP installation, but the process is yet to be completed.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the enforcement drive began on July 1, and owners of vehicles without HSRPs are liable to face penalties. However, he clarified that those who submitted their applications by June 30 will receive a reduction in the penalty amount.

The minister said the concept of HSRPs was introduced following major terror incidents, including the Mumbai attacks, to improve vehicle identification and strengthen security.

The state government made HSRPs compulsory in December 2024 for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Across Maharashtra, nearly 2.10 crore vehicles fall under this category. While almost half have complied, nearly 1.10 crore vehicles are yet to install the new plates.

Under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, authorities can impose a penalty of up to ₹1,000 on owners of vehicles that fail to comply with the requirement.

Vehicle owners can apply for HSRP installation through the Maharashtra Transport Department's official portal. The department has made online payment mandatory, as cash is not accepted. Applicants are free to choose any authorised fitment centre in the state based on their convenience, regardless of where the vehicle was originally registered.

The Transport Department has also announced that housing societies or residential complexes with 25 or more vehicles requiring HSRP installation will receive on-site fitment without any additional service charges.

Installation is being carried out only through the department's authorised vendors -- Rosmerta Technologies, Real Mazon India and FTA HSRP Solutions.