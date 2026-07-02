Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Chetan Chaudhary’s Family Leaves Pune Home As Police Probe Financial Angle | Sourced

Pune: The family of Chetan Chaudhary, one of the two main accused in the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, has reportedly left their home in Pune’s Market Yard area following the case, while investigators continue to examine the financial and personal links connected to the crime.

According to local residents, the grocery shop run by Chetan’s father, Babulal Sirvi, has remained shut since 25th June. Neighbours claimed the family has temporarily moved out of their residence and is staying with relatives after the case attracted widespread public attention. Police have not issued any official statement regarding the family’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police are investigating an alleged financial transaction involving nearly Rs 1 crore. According to sources, investigators are examining claims that Ketan Agarwal transferred the money to his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Police are trying to establish the purpose of the transaction, how the money was used and whether it has any connection to the alleged murder.

The investigation has also focused on the relationship between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Police believe the two were in contact before the incident and are examining whether the alleged financial transaction forms part of the broader conspiracy being investigated. Officials have not disclosed any conclusions, saying the financial trail is still under scrutiny.

Investigators are also looking into the close ties between the two families. According to police sources, the families had planned two marriages. While Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal were engaged and expected to marry later this year, discussions had also taken place to marry Ketan’s sister to Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal.

Police are examining whether these family relationships are relevant to the alleged conspiracy. The investigation is continuing, and officials have not ruled out the possibility of further developments as more evidence is examined.