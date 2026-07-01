Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Accused Siya & Chetan Planned To Marry & Settle In Rajasthan, Friends Tell Police | Sourced

Pune: The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal has uncovered fresh details about the relationship between the two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary. Statements recorded from Chetan's friends suggest that the two allegedly planned to marry and start a new life together in Rajasthan.

According to Pune Mirror, Ketan's death was initially reported as an accidental fall during a visit to Lohagad Fort on June 18. However, Pune Rural Police later registered a murder case and arrested Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Choudhary. Both remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

According to Chetan's friends, he is a native of Palasni village near Jodhpur and had moved to Pune for higher education. They said his father runs a grocery shop in Jodhpur, while the office of Siya's father is located opposite the shop.

The friends told investigators that Chetan became acquainted with Siya through her brother, Sahil Goyal, whom he met while playing cricket during his college days in Pune. They claimed the friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

The friends further alleged that the couple had visited Jodhpur and Udaipur together on multiple occasions. Chetan had reportedly told them that he wanted to marry Siya and settle in Rajasthan. He allegedly shared videos of Marwari customs, Rajasthani culture and traditional attire with her and often spoke about building a future together in either Jodhpur or Udaipur.

According to the statements, Chetan also claimed that Siya would arrange the finances needed for their relocation with support from her family.

The friends also told police that Chetan had gradually withdrawn from his social circle around two to three months before Ketan's death. They said he stopped attending gatherings, rarely contacted his friends and distanced himself from members of his community.

Investigators are examining whether this change in behaviour has any connection with the alleged conspiracy, though police have not drawn any official conclusions.

The police remand report has also stated that both families were aware of Siya and Chetan's relationship before the incident.

According to investigators, members of Siya's family contacted Chetan's family after Ketan's death to inform them about the incident. However, at that stage, neither family is believed to have suspected that Siya and Chetan would later be arrested in connection with the case.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the statements of Chetan's friends will form part of the evidence being examined in the alleged murder conspiracy.