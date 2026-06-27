Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Chetan Met Siya Through Her Brother's Cricket Circle – Here's What Sahil Goyal’s Interrogation Revealed

Ketan Agrawal Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other For Plotting Murder, Say Police | File Photo

Pune: Police probing the murder of Ketan Agarwal have uncovered fresh details about the alleged relationship between the two arrested accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary. Investigators said the two first came into contact through cricket and remained in regular touch for months before the alleged murder.

According to police, Chetan, a cricketer, had played matches with Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal. Siya often accompanied her brother to watch the games, and investigators suspect that this is where she first met Chetan. The two reportedly met again at a Diwali event organised by a friend in 2025. Police said their communication increased significantly after that.

Investigation Reveals Call Records…

The investigation into their call records revealed that Siya and Chetan spoke on the phone 2,004 times since January this year. The total duration of their conversations was nearly 238 hours. Police believe the records show continuous communication between the two accused in the months leading up to the crime.

As part of the investigation, police questioned Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, for nearly 10 hours on Friday. A police official said Sahil was called in the morning and allowed to leave late in the evening after officers verified certain details, as he knew Chetan. Police are also preparing to record statements from other members of Siya's family.

Digital Evidence To Be Retrieved?

Investigators have expanded the probe to digital evidence after learning that both accused allegedly deleted chats and online activity from their mobile phones. WhatsApp messages, Instagram conversations, and other deleted digital records have been sent for forensic examination. Police suspect the chats were deleted before and after the incident near Lonavala. Sources said the accused also emptied the recycle bins on their devices in an attempt to erase all traces. Forensic experts are now trying to recover the deleted data and reconstruct the timeline of their communication.

Police are also examining a meeting between Siya and Chetan on June 17, a day before Ketan Agarwal's death. According to investigators, the two met at a café in Pune's Lulla Nagar area and stayed there from around 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Officers are investigating whether the alleged murder was discussed during the meeting.