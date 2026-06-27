Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Planned To Stay Apart After Alleged Murder In Pune’s Lohagad | File Photo

Pune: Fresh details have emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, with police sources claiming that the two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, had allegedly planned not only the murder but also a strategy to avoid suspicion after the crime.

According to police sources, the duo had decided that they would not meet each other for several days after Ketan’s death. Investigators believe the plan was aimed at making the incident appear to be an accidental fall at Lohagad Fort and preventing their relationship from coming under suspicion.

They Deleted Chats…

Police sources further claimed that both accused deleted chats, call records and other data from their mobile phones in an attempt to erase evidence of their alleged relationship and the conspiracy.

Despite this, investigators have seized their mobile phones and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. Police are attempting to recover deleted WhatsApp chats, messages and other digital records, which they believe could help establish the sequence of events before and after Ketan’s death.

Conflicted Versions…

During interrogation, the two accused have reportedly given conflicting versions of the alleged conspiracy.

According to police sources, Chetan told investigators that he wanted to elope with Siya and start a new life. However, he claimed Siya believed her family would eventually track them down because of their financial influence and insisted that killing Ketan was the only way to avoid the marriage.

Siya, however, has reportedly denied this version. According to police sources, she told investigators that Chetan had planned the murder from the beginning. She allegedly claimed that she could not gather the courage to push Ketan into the valley during the first two visits to Lohagad Fort. After the alleged failed attempt on June 14, Chetan reportedly became frustrated and told her that he would carry out the act himself.

Wanted To Go To Mahabaleshwar…

Police sources also claimed that Chetan allegedly wanted to end the matter quickly so that he and Siya could travel to Mahabaleshwar together after Ketan’s death. Investigators further alleged that the two remained in contact even after the incident.

The case is being investigated by the Lonavala Police. Officials are continuing to examine digital evidence, CCTV footage and forensic findings to establish the alleged conspiracy.

Police allegations and statements made during custodial interrogation are part of the ongoing investigation. The claims have not yet been tested in court, and the guilt of the accused will be determined during the trial.