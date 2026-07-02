Pune to Get Double-Decker Flyover With Metro On Karve Road; Paud Phata–Vanadevi Stretch Planned To Ease Traffic | Sourced

Pune: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion on the busy Deccan–Warje corridor, the Central Government has directed MahaMetro to prepare a plan for constructing a double-decker flyover integrated with the Metro between Paud Phata and Vanadevi Temple. The project is expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic bottlenecks in Pune's western suburbs.

The proposed structure will carry both the Metro and vehicular traffic on separate levels. Earlier, only a flyover for vehicles had been planned between Paud Phata and Karve Statue. However, keeping future traffic requirements in mind, the plan has now been expanded to extend the integrated double-decker flyover up to Vanadevi Temple.

Once completed, the project is expected to benefit commuters travelling through Deccan, Karvenagar, Kothrud and Warje. Officials said the flyover is likely to ease congestion at nearly five major traffic signals, reduce travel time, lower fuel consumption and strengthen public transport connectivity along one of the city's busiest routes.

Murlidhar Mohol shared the development on social media platform X, stating that the decision was taken during a review meeting and that MahaMetro has been instructed to begin planning for the project. He said further action on the proposal will commence shortly.

The review meeting was attended by MahaMetro Managing Director Shrawan Hardikar, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, MahaMetro Directors Atul Gadgil and Vinodkumar Agrawal, City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, along with senior officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation, public representatives, local citizens and other officials.

The detailed project plan, including alignment, cost estimates and implementation timeline, is expected to be prepared by MahaMetro before the proposal moves to the next stage of approvals.