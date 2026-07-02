Ketan Agarwal Murder: Pune Police Say Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Rehearsed Crime On Lulla Nagar Hill Before Lohagad Incident | File Photo

Pune: Pune Rural Police suspect that the two main accused in the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal carried out a rehearsal days before the crime to plan how they would allegedly push the victim from a height.

According to police sources, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly visited a hillock in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area before the incident. Investigators believe the spot was used to rehearse the sequence of events that was later allegedly carried out at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

The location is situated near Siya’s residence in the Market Yard area. As part of the investigation, police recently took Siya to the hillock, where she allegedly pointed out the place used during the trial run. Officers are examining whether the alleged conspiracy was finalised there before Ketan’s death.

Earlier this week, police also took Siya to her residence, where they recovered clothes believed to have been worn on the day of the incident. After the search, investigators visited the Lulla Nagar location to verify the alleged sequence of events.

The investigation has also involved multiple crime scene recreations. On Sunday, police took Siya to Lohagad Fort and used a dummy to reconstruct how Ketan was allegedly pushed into the gorge. A similar reconstruction was carried out with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary on Wednesday to compare his account with the evidence collected during the investigation.

Investigators have further claimed that Chetan travelled to Lohagad Fort on a scooter instead of a car on the day of the incident. Police suspect the vehicle was chosen to avoid toll plaza records and reduce the chances of being captured on CCTV cameras. The scooter has been seized as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police have sought the court’s permission to conduct polygraph examinations on both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators believe the tests could help verify their statements and generate additional leads.

Both accused remain in police custody until July 3 as the investigation continues.