Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal & Chetan Choudhary Rehearsed Crime Before Pushing Ketan Off Lohagad Fort, Says Pune Police | File Photo

Pune: Pune Rural Police have uncovered a major development in the murder of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal, with the accused allegedly confessing that they rehearsed the crime before pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, the main accused, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Choudhary, admitted during interrogation that they carried out a trial run on a hill near Market Yard before executing the murder on June 18th.

Accused Confessed?

A senior police officer said the accused disclosed details of the rehearsal during questioning. Police will now identify the exact location where the practice took place and conduct a panchnama as part of the investigation.

“The accused have explained how they rehearsed the act before carrying out the murder. We will visit the spot and document the evidence,” the officer said.

Accused In Custody Till 3rd July…

Investigators believe the rehearsal was part of a planned conspiracy to kill Agarwal, a Pune-based real estate businessman whose death was initially reported as an accidental fall from Lohagad Fort.

The police have also seized the scooter allegedly used by Chetan Choudhary to travel to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident. Officials said they are planning to recreate the sequence of events at the fort in the presence of Choudhary to verify the investigation’s findings.

Choudhary and Goyal are in police custody until 3rd July. The reconstruction of the crime will be carried out during this period, police said.

Gait Analysis Of Choudhary…

Meanwhile, investigators are also preparing to conduct a gait analysis of Choudhary after CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort captured a person resembling him walking in the area around the time of the incident.

Police said gait analysis examines an individual’s walking pattern to help establish identity. The investigating team had informed the court about the proposed forensic examination while seeking police custody of the accused, and the process is now underway.

Police allege that Agarwal was murdered as part of a conspiracy involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and Choudhary. The investigation into the case is ongoing.