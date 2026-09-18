Pune: 15-Day Rail Block To Disrupt Train Services From Sept 19; All You Need To Know |

Pune: Train services in Pune and on several routes passing through the city will be affected for 15 days as Central Railway’s Pune division carries out major infrastructure work for commissioning the third railway line between Hadapsar and Ghorpadi.

The pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works will be conducted from September 19 to October 4 at the Pune and Hadapsar yards. Several trains will be cancelled, diverted or regulated during this period, while some services will either start or end at different stations or operate with revised timings.

The work will include engineering, signalling and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead equipment (OHE) activities. The changes are expected to affect passengers travelling towards Mumbai, Solapur and southern India, along with long-distance passengers using Pune as a transit point.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest train status and timings before leaving for the station, as service changes will vary depending on the date and train.

Among the affected Pune services, the Pune-Solapur Intercity Express (12169) and Solapur-Pune Intercity Express (12170) will remain cancelled from September 19 to 23 and again on October 3 and 4. The Pune-Solapur Hutatma Express (12157) and Solapur-Pune Hutatma Express (12158) will also face cancellations and changes on selected dates.

The Solapur-Pune Express (11422) will be short-terminated at Hadapsar on October 3.

Several long-distance trains will also be diverted to avoid Pune on specific days. The Mumbai-Chennai Central Express (22159) will bypass Pune on September 19 to 23 and October 4. It will run via Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad and Daund.

The Nagercoil-LTT Express (16340) will be diverted via Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar, Manmad, Nashik and Kalyan on September 22 and October 2, skipping Pune. The Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Express (11302) will also face operational changes, including diversion and short-termination at Solapur on October 3.

Services connected with Hadapsar will also be affected. The Kazipet-Hadapsar Express (17014) will be short-terminated at Daund on several dates, while the Hadapsar-Kazipet Express (17013) will originate from Daund on the corresponding dates. On October 3 and 4, these services will be short-terminated or short-originated at Kurduwadi.

Some trains that continue to operate may also face regulation or delays before entering or leaving Pune. The Pune-Solapur Hutatma Express, for instance, will leave Pune later than its regular schedule on selected dates. It will depart at 6.20 pm instead of 5.50 pm on September 19, and at 6.10 pm on September 21 and 22.

The Satara-Dadar Express will also be rescheduled on October 3 and will leave Satara at 10.30 pm instead of 3.30 pm.

According to railway officials, the work is part of an infrastructure upgrade of the Pune-Hadapsar-Ghorpadi section. Passengers travelling during the affected period have been urged to verify their train schedules before starting their journey.