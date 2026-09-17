Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Orders Action Plans For Chakan Traffic, Roads & Parking | Sourced

Pune: District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed various government departments to prepare a coordinated action plan to address traffic congestion, increasing industrial vehicle movement, potholes and unauthorised parking in the Chakan area. During a high-level review meeting on roads and traffic management in Chakan held at the District Collector’s Office, Dudi highlighted the need for phased implementation of permanent solutions.

Along with road repairs, he called for improved traffic management at major junctions, alternative routes for heavy vehicles, organised parking facilities and the use of modern technology for traffic regulation. Dudi directed authorities to immediately repair potholes on connecting roads in Chakan, Talegaon, Borate Vasti and Bhosari and ensure that the roads are made fit for traffic. Pending road works under the PWD should be given priority and completed within the stipulated time, he said. Roads under the Zilla Parishad should also be reviewed and necessary repairs undertaken.

AI-based traffic monitoring

The administration also discussed the use of artificial intelligence-based technology for traffic management. Dudi directed officials to use surveillance cameras at major junctions not only for monitoring traffic but also for initiating direct action against motorists violating traffic rules.

He further instructed authorities to provide traffic police with fixed as well as mobile surveillance cameras wherever necessary.

Additionally, a separate survey of major junctions, including Chakan Chowk, will be undertaken to study traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Based on the technical assessment, authorities will examine measures such as elevated pedestrian crossings, underpasses, traffic islands and safer turning arrangements.

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Action against unauthorised parking

The meeting also focused on unauthorised parking on roads. Officials were instructed to remove illegally parked vehicles through towing operations, impose fines and register cases wherever necessary.

Industrial companies and transport associations have been asked to take responsibility for providing dedicated parking or designated waiting areas for their vehicles. Authorities will identify available open spaces in the area for organised parking facilities and develop real-time monitoring systems at such locations.

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Traffic plan for Chakan-Shikrapur road

As road improvement works on the Chakan-Shikrapur route are scheduled to be carried out in phases, Dudi directed officials to complete all necessary preparations and traffic management measures before construction begins.

A longer alternative route will be identified for heavy vehicles, while one-way traffic arrangements may be introduced for light vehicles wherever required. Safety measures at roadwork sites must comply with Indian road standards, he said.

Directional signboards and traffic diversion maps should be installed two to three kilometres ahead of work zones. A safety consultant should also be appointed wherever necessary.

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Coordination among departments

Dudi further directed MIDC, the PWD and NHAI to coordinate and urgently relocate electricity poles and wires after encroachments are removed.

Each department has been asked to clearly define the works under its jurisdiction, establish deadlines and responsibilities, and regularly review the progress of the work.

MLA Babaji Kale, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic police and local administration attended the meeting. Citizens from the Chakan area also participated and raised issues concerning roads, traffic and infrastructure.