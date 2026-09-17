Beed-Pune Daily Train Service Set To Begin Operations | Representative image | File

Pune: Central Railway is set to introduce the first daily direct train service between Beed and Pune, strengthening rail connectivity between Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and Western Maharashtra. The inaugural special train will be flagged off from Beed Railway Station on Thursday by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with MP Bajrang Sonavane, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and other dignitaries.

After the inauguration, the train will operate daily.

The Beed-Pune Inaugural Special, Train No. 01401, will halt at Amalner Bhandyache, New Ashti, Narayandoho, Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda Road, Daund Chord Line and Uruli before reaching Pune.

The train will comprise two AC 2-Tier coaches, three AC 3-Tier coaches, four Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Van and one Generator Van.

The regular service of Train Nos. 11434/11433 Pune-Beed-Pune Daily Express will commence shortly. Central Railway said detailed timings and stoppages for the regular service would be announced separately.

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The new service follows the commissioning of the Ahilyanagar-Beed section of the Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath New Line Project. It fulfils a long-standing demand for direct rail connectivity between Beed and Pune.

The service is expected to benefit students, traders, daily commuters, patients and pilgrims travelling between the two regions. It will provide a safer and more economical travel option while potentially reducing dependence on road transport.

Rail connectivity is also expected to support tourism, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and strengthen socio-economic links between Marathwada and Western Maharashtra.

The direct service will further connect Beed residents to Pune, an important educational, industrial and IT hub and a major railway junction with links to several parts of the country.