Pune: 18 Illegal Kiosks Removed At Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari Over Public Drinking Complaints | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) removed 18 illegal kiosks at PMT Chowk in Bhosari following complaints that some stalls were providing space and materials for people to consume alcohol in public.

The joint action was carried out on September 16 by the Bhosari Police Station and the concerned PCMC department. Police said the drive was aimed at curbing public drinking, illegal businesses and activities causing inconvenience to citizens.

Police target kiosks linked to public drinking

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Maruti Jagtap, complaints and information had been received about kiosks operating on both sides of the road near PMT Chowk.

Police found that some people were consuming alcohol around pan and food kiosks in the area. The authorities said some kiosks were allegedly providing space and other materials that enabled people to drink alcohol in public.

PMT Chowk is a busy area with a high movement of citizens. Police said such activity was causing inconvenience to people and could also lead to law and order problems.

During the joint inspection, teams took action against encroachments and unauthorised operations. A total of 18 kiosks were removed from the area.

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179 cases of public drinking registered in 2026

The action comes amid continued enforcement against people consuming alcohol in open and public places.

The Bhosari Police said 179 cases have been registered against people for drinking in the open from January 1, 2026, till September 16.

Police said the latest drive is intended to prevent businesses and kiosks from becoming places where people can gather and consume alcohol publicly.

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Police warn of continued action

The Bhosari Police said it would continue taking action against public drinking, illegal businesses and activities that inconvenience citizens.

Officials also appealed to residents to report instances of public drinking or other illegal activities to the police.