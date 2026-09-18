Pune: FDA Cracks Down On 14 Establishments, Suspends Licence Of New Poona Club | Canva AI

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of The New Poona Club Ltd on Rajendra Singhji Road after an inspection found serious lapses in kitchen hygiene, pest control, food storage and mandatory food-safety documentation. The action was part of a wider inspection drive across Pune district, in which 14 establishments faced regulatory action and food products worth ₹56.36 lakh were seized.

The FDA’s inspection report records several violations at the club premises, including live cockroaches in the kitchen and rat droppings on mesh or screening material. Cockroaches were reportedly found on the food-preparation table as well as on the kitchen floor, indicating poor pest-control conditions.

Officials also found a toilet situated close to a freezer in the tin-shed kitchen area. The facility was described in the inspection report as extremely dirty and unhygienic, raising concerns about possible contamination of food storage and preparation areas.

The report also mentions catering operations allegedly being undertaken by M/s Sai Caterers. According to the FDA, a valid FSSAI licence and an agreement or contract with the caterer were not available for verification during the inspection.

The action against the club came during a special inspection campaign conducted by the FDA’s Pune division between September 10 and 15 in preparation for the festive season. During the drive, officials inspected establishments in Daund, Manchar, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Shirur, Camp, Wanowrie and Kondhwa.

The FDA suspended the food licences of eight establishments during the campaign, including six sweet shops, a hotel, a restaurant and a bakery. At The New Poona Club in Camp, officials reported extensive violations of Schedule 4 of the food-safety regulations and unhygienic premises with cockroaches and other insects. The licence was suspended with immediate effect, citing public health and safety.

The inspection drive also resulted in the seizure of food products worth ₹56.36 lakh for reasons including labelling violations, misleading information and suspected adulteration.

The largest seizure was made at Deccan Cold Storage India Pvt Ltd in Kelwade, Bhor, where officials seized 8,919 kg of paste cooking butter valued at ₹41.56 lakh.

At Adarsh Enterprises in Gokulnagar, Kondhwa Budruk, officials seized 35 kg of fat spread and margarine worth ₹36,880 over labelling deficiencies.

Officials also seized 1,835 kg of chemical-free jaggery valued at ₹1.76 lakh from Jawaharlal Bothra & Brothers in Market Yard, Gultekdi, citing suspected adulteration and labelling violations.

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Khoya was seized from Amar Sweet in Hadapsar, while barfi was taken from Chaitanya Sweet in Shewalewadi. Both products were destroyed because they were perishable.

“All food samples collected during the inspections have been sent for analysis. Legal action will be taken based on the reports,” said DV Bhogawade, joint commissioner, FDA Pune division.