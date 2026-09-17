Pune Leads Maharashtra In Engineering Admissions For AY 2026-27; SPPU Records 64,822 Admissions | File Photo

Pune: Pune has emerged as the largest centre for engineering admissions in Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year, with 49,616 students admitted to engineering colleges in Pune district, the highest among all districts in the state.

According to Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell data, a total of 1,81,927 students were admitted to engineering courses across Maharashtra. Pune district’s 49,616 admissions account for around 27.3% of the state’s total, putting it well ahead of Nagpur, which recorded 18,921 admissions. Nashik stood third with 12,469, followed by Mumbai Suburban with 11,421 and Thane with 11,236.

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The university-wise figures show an even stronger position for Pune. According to the data received, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recorded 64,822 engineering admissions, the highest among the universities listed in the CET Cell report. This is more than the combined admissions recorded by several universities lower down the list and accounts for nearly 35.6% of the state’s total engineering admissions.

Overall engineering admissions increased from 1,66,746 in 2025-26 to 1,81,927 this year, a rise of 15,181 students. Of the total admissions, 1,14,121 were male students and 67,806 were female students, according to the data received.

Computer Engineering remained the most sought-after branch statewide, with 28,170 admissions, followed by Mechanical Engineering with 19,702 and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering with 18,895.