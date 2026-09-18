Pune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap | Sourced

Pune: Quick thinking by a Pune Fire Brigade officer helped avert a major mishap after he spotted heavy smoke coming from the rear of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at Shivajinagar Chowk on Friday morning.

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According to the information, Suresh Pawar, a firefighter attached to the Kasba Fire Station, was returning home to Kalewadi on his motorcycle after completing his night shift when he noticed smoke billowing from the rear portion of a PMPML bus travelling from Pune Station towards Nigdi.

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Pawar immediately alerted the bus driver and asked him to stop the vehicle. He also informed the fire brigade control room about the incident.

Before the Kasba Fire Brigade vehicle arrived at the spot, the driver, conductor and Pawar ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus.

The fire brigade team soon reached the spot and brought the fire under control by spraying water, preventing the situation from escalating.

The firefighter's alertness and timely intervention helped prevent a potentially serious incident. Passengers also appreciated the prompt response of Pawar, the bus driver and conductor.