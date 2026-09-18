 Pune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap

Pune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap

Suresh Pawar, a firefighter attached to the Kasba Fire Station, was returning home to Kalewadi on his motorcycle after completing his night shift when he noticed smoke billowing from the rear portion of a PMPML bus travelling from Pune Station towards Nigdi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Pune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap
Pune VIDEO: PMPML Bus Catches Fire; Firefighter's Alertness Prevents Major Mishap | Sourced

Pune: Quick thinking by a Pune Fire Brigade officer helped avert a major mishap after he spotted heavy smoke coming from the rear of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at Shivajinagar Chowk on Friday morning.

Watch Video:

According to the information, Suresh Pawar, a firefighter attached to the Kasba Fire Station, was returning home to Kalewadi on his motorcycle after completing his night shift when he noticed smoke billowing from the rear portion of a PMPML bus travelling from Pune Station towards Nigdi.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav: Pune Techie Builds Free Tool To Plan Mandal Visits
Ganeshotsav: Pune Techie Builds Free Tool To Plan Mandal Visits

Pawar immediately alerted the bus driver and asked him to stop the vehicle. He also informed the fire brigade control room about the incident.

Before the Kasba Fire Brigade vehicle arrived at the spot, the driver, conductor and Pawar ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus.

The fire brigade team soon reached the spot and brought the fire under control by spraying water, preventing the situation from escalating.

Read Also
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Orders Action Plans For Chakan Traffic, Roads & Parking
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Orders Action Plans For Chakan Traffic, Roads & Parking

The firefighter's alertness and timely intervention helped prevent a potentially serious incident. Passengers also appreciated the prompt response of Pawar, the bus driver and conductor.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source