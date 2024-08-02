Pune: 13-Year-Old Daund Girl Receives Successful Kidney Transplant At Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

A 13-year-old girl from Daund Taluka, who has been suffering from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis for the past two to three years, received a successful kidney transplant at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on August 1. The transplant was made possible after the removal of a kidney from a 13-year-old brain-dead boy who had died due to cerebral haemorrhage in Solapur.

The transplant surgery was performed by a team of specialists including Dr Rajesh Shrotri, Dr Suresh Patankar, Dr Harshad Toshniwal, and Dr Vivek Barekar (urology specialists), Dr Sandeep Morkhandikar (nephrologist), Dr NC Ambekar (nephrologist), Dr Danish Kamirkar (vascular surgeon), Dr Anant Beedkar (surgeon), Dr Sanyogita Naik (physiologist), and Dr Vijay Patil (psychologist). The procedure was conducted under the guidance of Dr Sujith Kshirsagar (psychologist).

SGH has been performing kidney transplants at minimal cost, with the first cadaver kidney transplant conducted in 2016. Since then, 15 patients have undergone successful cadaver-to-live kidney transplants.

Eknath Pawar, Dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, Pune, stated, "The first live-to-live kidney transplant was performed in 2018, and 16 patients have successfully received live-to-live kidney transplants."

Dr Yallappa Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of SGH, said, “The transplant surgery facility is available at SGH Pune, and we encourage needy patients to take advantage of it.”

The entire coordination for the transplant was managed by Satyawan Suravse, Superintendent of Medical Social Services, whose assistance ensured a smooth procedure.