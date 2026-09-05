Police Clarify Pune Dahi Handi Death: Woman Killed by Falling Iron Rod During Dismantling

The exact spot where the accident happened in Old Sangvi on September 4th | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 45-year-old woman was killed by an iron rod from a Dahi Handi arch in Old Sangvi while the festival structure was being dismantled, police said on Saturday. The police clarified that a sound speaker did not fall on the woman, as reported initially. An iron rod from the top arch of the canopy fell on Salma Salauddin Pathan.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Friday at Lane No. 2 in Old Sangvi, about 10 minutes after the Dahi Handi event organised by Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mandal ended. Pathan had come to watch the event with her husband, Salauddin Pathan. Their son, Rahim Pathan, is a member and volunteer of the same mandal.

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Woman caught under arch during dismantling

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli said the Dahi Handi event ended around 10 pm. Workers began dismantling the stage and canopy about 10 minutes later.

After the handi was broken, Salauddin called his wife and asked her to leave with him. As Salma was returning, mandal members were dismantling the canopy.

She came under the structure while the top arch was being removed. An iron rod from the arch fell on her head.

She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Aundh Hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Koli said police reached the spot soon after the incident and later met the family at the hospital.

Family does not want complaint against mandal

The family has decided not to lodge a police complaint against the mandal.

Koli said the family told police that the mandal was their own and that the young men involved were like their children. Their son was also a member of the group.

Salauddin told police that he did not want to file a complaint because his son was part of the mandal and he did not want the other young members to face legal trouble.

Despite the family’s decision, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Koli said police will continue their investigation and take legal action if negligence or any other new fact is found.

Police investigating how arch collapsed

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the dismantling of the temporary structure.

The investigation will look at how the arch was being removed and whether adequate precautions were taken while dismantling it.

“If any negligence or new facts emerge during the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken,” Koli said.

The clarification about the object that struck Pathan is also significant. Police said it was an iron rod from the arch and not a speaker or sound system.

Death raises safety questions after festival ends

The incident has raised questions about safety arrangements after public events end.

Dahi Handi celebrations involve large temporary structures, canopies and other installations. These are often dismantled after crowds begin to leave.

In this case, the fatal accident happened after the main event had concluded, while the mandal was removing its temporary structure.

The Old Sangvi incident comes as Pune prepares for Ganeshotsav, when thousands of temporary festival structures and large public gatherings are expected across the city. It highlights the need for safety precautions not only during events but also while festival installations are being erected and removed.