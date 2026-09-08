Nashik: ‘Point Out A Mistake, I’ll Change My Name’: NMC Chief Manisha Khatri Challenges Critics | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has issued a strong response to critics questioning the quality and transparency of infrastructure works being undertaken by the civic body ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Responding to criticism over the approximately ₹5,000-crore road and infrastructure projects, Khatri said the Nashik Municipal Corporation had not compromised on quality. She challenged critics and political opponents to identify any concrete error in the tendering process or execution of the projects.

“If anyone can point out even one mistake in the Kumbh Mela works, I will change my name,” Khatri said, asserting that the civic administration was confident about the quality and transparency of the projects.

₹5,000 crore infrastructure works underway

The Municipal Corporation is currently implementing several major infrastructure projects in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. According to Khatri, 29 major roads are being developed at an estimated cost of ₹1,230 crore.

In addition to road development, major works related to water supply, sewage management and other civic infrastructure are also underway. Taken together, these projects are estimated to be worth around ₹5,000 crore.

However, questions have been raised on social media and in political circles regarding the quality of construction, tendering procedures and expenditure on these projects.

Against this backdrop, Khatri defended the Municipal Corporation’s approach.

Tender documents available online

Khatri said the entire tendering process has been kept transparent and that relevant tender documents have been uploaded on the Municipal Corporation’s website.

“As Municipal Commissioner, my challenge to everyone is to examine the tender documents. They are available online. Anyone who wants to inspect them is welcome to do so. If there is any mistake, point it out. Let people decide whether we are right or wrong,” she said.

She maintained that the administration had nothing to hide and that the availability of tender documents online would allow citizens, experts and critics to scrutinise the process.

No compromise on quality

Khatri reiterated that quality was being strictly monitored at every stage of the Simhastha-related works. She said criticism on social media questioning the development works should be backed by facts and technical evidence.

“We are keeping strict supervision over the Simhastha works. If anyone claims that the quality is poor, they should come forward and identify the specific shortcomings,” she said.

Her statement that she would “change her name” if even one mistake was found has emerged as a strong response from the civic administration to criticism surrounding the projects.

IIT Bombay team inspects road works

Khatri also cited the inspection conducted by a team of experts from IIT Bombay as evidence of the standards being maintained in the road projects.

According to her, the road projects have been designed with concrete strength specifications ranging from M-40 to M-60, depending on the requirements of the respective works.

The IIT Bombay expert team inspected the ongoing road works and assessed their quality and technical aspects. Khatri said the experts appreciated the standard of construction and indicated that they had rarely seen road works of such high quality.

She described the feedback from the IIT team as a matter of pride for the Municipal Corporation.

Focus on timely completion

The Municipal Commissioner also expressed confidence that the infrastructure projects undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela would be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the required quality standards.

With Nashik and Trimbakeshwar expected to witness a large influx of pilgrims during the 2027 Kumbh Mela, the road, water supply, sewage and other infrastructure projects are considered critical to the city’s preparedness.

Khatri’s response indicates that the Municipal Corporation is prepared to face scrutiny over the projects and is confident that the tendering process, technical specifications and execution standards can withstand detailed examination.