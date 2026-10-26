PMC Steps Up Dengue Control As Pune Records 2 Deaths | File Photo

Pune: Areas with a high concentration of construction sites, scrap material and garbage depots, including Nagar Road, Baner-Balewadi, Aundh and Dhankawadi, have reported a relatively higher number of dengue cases in Pune, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to intensify preventive measures and strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

The civic body has recorded 2,291 dengue-positive cases between January and October 20 this year, with officials flagging a rise in cases during October compared with the same month last year.

Dr Nina Borade, Chief of the PMC Health Department, said, “Areas such as Nagar Road, Baner-Balewadi, Aundh and Dhankawadi, where there are more construction sites, scrap material and garbage depots, have reported a relatively higher number of cases. The Municipal Commissioner has held meetings with the concerned departments, and all departments have started working towards controlling the spread.”

According to the health department, Pune recorded 4,958 dengue-positive cases in 2024 and 2,391 in 2025. The 2,291 cases reported till October 20 this year indicate that the city is approaching last year’s annual tally, although the figures cover different periods.

Borade said that while the overall numbers were broadly comparable with those of previous years, the rise in October cases had become a concern. Between October 1 and 20, the city recorded approximately 25 to 40 dengue-positive cases daily. However, the daily count had declined to 17 over the past two days.

The PMC has directed officials to intensify insecticide spraying, fogging where required, public awareness campaigns and other preventive activities. Borade said the department was monitoring field-level implementation daily, with senior officials conducting inspections. Reviews led by the Municipal Commissioner have also been held, including an inspection of Naidu Hospital to assess preparedness.

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Explaining mosquito-breeding patterns, Borade said, “Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes that typically bite during the day and breed in clean, stagnant water. Common breeding sites include plates beneath flowerpots, air coolers, water-storage containers, discarded tyres, broken containers and other objects where water remains stagnant for several days. Citizens should be aware of this.”

The civic body is coordinating with the construction and sanitation departments to address stagnant water, clean garbage depots and remove scrap material. The PMC is also urging residents to eliminate potential breeding sites within homes and residential premises.

Borade appealed to citizens not to panic, saying Naidu Hospital had 35 beds available for dengue patients at the time of her statement, while private hospitals also had beds available.

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She said, “Dengue can be controlled by eliminating mosquito-breeding sites. People should wear clothes that cover the body, use mosquito nets and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms such as fever, body rash, joint pain or headache.”

She added that early medical consultation, adequate hydration, proper nutrition and rest were important. While many dengue infections resolve with supportive care, patients should not ignore warning signs or delay seeking medical advice.

Borade also clarified that, of the eight dengue-related deaths being discussed, three involved patients from outside PMC limits who had come to Pune for medical treatment. Of the five deaths within PMC limits, three patients tested positive for NS1 but their deaths were not confirmed as dengue-related, while two were confirmed dengue deaths.