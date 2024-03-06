 Pimpri: New Flyover At Pimpri Dairy Farm Set To Reduce Traffic Congestion For Commuters
The flyover, connecting the Dapodi-Nigdi road to Powerhouse Chowk, comes as a response to the growing demands of a rapidly expanding population. With four lanes and the capacity to accommodate heavy vehicles, it promises to ease the travel for commuters from Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar, Rahatni and nearby areas.

Gunwanti Paraste
Updated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Pimpri: In a significant move to address the longstanding traffic woes plaguing the citizens of Pimpri and surrounding areas, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is constructing a 565-metre railway flyover which will span over the Mumbai-Pune railway line, where a gate (LC No. 60) currently exists.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the project will benefit the citizens in terms of convenience, safety and fuel saving. He said, "The railway flyover is a long-pending demand of the people of Pimpri and nearby areas, who face traffic jams and long waits at the railway gate. The flyover will provide them with smooth and fast access to Pune-Mumbai Road and Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station. The project will also reduce the pollution and noise levels in the area."

In addition to easing traffic congestion, the project aims to address environmental concerns by replanting trees and minimizing disruptions to the surrounding ecosystem. "We recognize the importance of preserving our natural environment," said Singh. "That is why we have taken proactive measures to ensure that the construction process minimizes its impact on the local flora and fauna."

Under the project, 64 trees need to be replanted, those standing on defence land required to be removed have been assessed and approved by the tree authority committee. These trees mostly include subabhul, babhul, gulmohar and raintree. Around 64 trees will be replanted on the defence land. Shekhar Singh informed, “The railway flyover at Pimpri Dairy Farm is part of a broader initiative by the PCMC to invest in critical infrastructure projects that support the city's continued growth and development. With construction set to finish in the coming months, residents can look forward to a future marked by improved connectivity, reduced travel times, and a more sustainable urban environment.”

