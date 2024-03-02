PCMC Environment Department Nets ₹2.61 Lakh In Fines For Riverbed Debris, Road Concrete Spillage

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) |

The Environment Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken action against individuals responsible for dumping debris in the river and spilling concrete on the road, resulting in the collection of fines amounting to ₹2.61 lakh, officials announced on Saturday.

Trucks, dumpers, and tempo vehicles, including plant mixer trucks, were observed rushing along the riverbanks, spilling ready-mix concrete onto the road, leading to complaints of air pollution. Following these complaints, the Environment Department conducted a direct inspection and subsequently set a trap to apprehend the vehicle owners.

Three vehicles belonging to Kasim Sheikh, Lakwa Pujari, and Basavaraj Kasbi were apprehended and fined ₹36,600 each for illegally filling the riverbed. Additionally, nine vehicles were confiscated for spilling ready-mix concrete on Shani Mandir Road in Wakad, with fines totaling ₹2.25 lakh, amounting to ₹25,000 each. In total, fines amounting to ₹2.61 lakh have been collected.