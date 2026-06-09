Pimpri-Chinchwad Zoo: A Decade Lost - Closure To Continue For At Least Another Year

Bahinabai Choudhary Zoo, Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Due to administrative apathy, neglect by political representatives, and delays in obtaining approval from the Central Zoo Authority, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Bahinabai Choudhary Zoo in Sambhaji Nagar has been closed to tourists for 10 years due to renovation work.

So far, Rs 20 crore has been spent to complete the civil works for the first two phases. The work for the third phase has not yet started, and the zoo will remain locked for at least another year, officials said. Local residents have claimed that their children and the general population have grown unaware of this zoo because it has been closed for so long. "People here automatically think it's the zoo in Katraj when something mentions 'zoo'. They forget we had one in Chinchwad," said Rupesh Mishra from Chikhali.

About Bahinabai Choudhary Zoo…

To educate the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad about birds and animals, the Municipal Corporation established the Bahinabai Choudhary Snake Park and Zoo in 1989 on seven acres of MIDC land in the Sambhaji Nagar area of Chinchwad.

The renovation of this zoo began in May 2016. Since then, the zoo has been locked. The Central Zoo Authority has approved the zoo project. Accordingly, the renovation work of the snake park and zoo was undertaken. A total of Rs 20 crores has been spent on the zoo across two phases so far. Even after 10 years, the renovation work of the zoo is incomplete, and the zoo remains locked.

Local corporater Tushar Hinge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “Since the zoo is closed, students are unable to get information about animals and birds. Therefore, citizens of the city visit the zoo in Pune. Follow-ups will be done with the administration to speed up the zoo’s work.”

Only A Few Animals Remaining…

The Bahinabai Choudhary Zoo used to house various animals and birds such as venomous and non-venomous snakes, bears, pythons, crocodiles, turtles, peacocks, ducks, parrots, cockatiels, and lovebirds. Currently, there are snakes, crocodiles, peacocks, owls, and lovebirds. It is said that before the zoo work began, some animals were transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, Pune.

PCMC Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Dagade said, “There are currently 185 animals in the zoo, and they are being taken care of properly. Currently, complementary and necessary works for the animals are being carried out at the site.”

Officials said that the third phase will include civil works, water supply, landscaping, increasing the height of the boundary wall, and works related to the animal hospital. The expenditure of Rs 24 crore for this was approved in March 2025. However, officials stated that the work has not yet started, as approval from the Central Zoo Authority is still pending.

Work Completed In Two Phases

The completed works include the reptile ghat, animal house and cage area; crocodile and gharial animal house and cage; wetland aviary animal house and cage; chelonia animal house and cage; material storage room; the staff quarters; the animal incineration area and post-mortem area shelter; the entrance gate; the underground water tank; the ticket counter; interpretation centre; protection wall; painting; tensile roofing; and the renovation of the director’s residence.

PCMC Joint City Engineer Manoj Sethia said, “A letter has been sent to the Central Zoo Authority to seek approval for starting the third phase of work at the zoo. The work will commence as soon as their approval is received. The plan is to complete the work within a year after receiving the approval.”