 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Scraps Contract For Bhama Askhed Pipeline After 5-Year Delay; Water Shortage To Persist
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has officially stripped a contractor of the project to bring 167 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Bhama Askhed dam, officials announced on Tuesday.

According to available details, despite receiving three extensions over the last five and a quarter years, the contractor failed to complete the pipeline. Due to the snail-paced work and the city’s worsening water crisis, the PCMC administration has decided to initiate a fresh tendering process.

Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have been facing an alternate-day water supply for the past six years -- ever since 2019. PCMC officials from the water supply department estimated that the residents will likely have to endure this water shortage for at least another year.

Because the work was not completed within the stipulated timeframe and 30% remains unfinished, the administration is forced to appoint a new contractor.

PCMC officials said that the new tendering process is expected to significantly drive up the overall cost of the pipeline project compared to the original Rs 162 crore budget.

Project Background and Delays

To cater to the growing population, PCMC planned to source 267 MLD of water. Out of which 100 MLD was from the Andra Dam and 167 MLD was from the Bhama Askhed Dam. The project involved:

- Pipeline Route: 7.30 km from the raw water lifting station at Waki Budruk (Khed Tehsil) to the Break Pressure Tank at Navlakh Umbre (Talegaon Dabhade MIDC), and an additional 18.30 km to the water treatment plant in Chikhali.

- Specifications: A 1400 mm diameter pipeline.

- Timeline: The Rs 162 crore contract was awarded on 15th December 2020, with an original completion deadline of 14th December 2024.

Currently, only 70% of the work has been completed. During a hearing, the contractor demanded a rate hike alongside an extension until March 2026, stating they could not proceed without increased payments. The administration refused the price hike and subsequently terminated the contract.

Consultancy Costs Also Surge

The Project Management Consultant (PMC) appointed for the Andra and Bhama Askhed schemes has also seen multiple extensions. The original term was 36 months, which ended at the end of March 2021. Reports indicate that three extensions have been granted so far, pushing the latest deadline to 2nd October 2026.

The original consultancy tender was for Rs 7.28 crore, but the cost has now escalated to Rs 9.31 crore.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The contractor failed to complete the Bhama Askhed closed pipeline work within the deadline. Therefore, the contractor has been removed. 30% of the pipeline work remains. A new contractor will be appointed through a fresh tendering process.”

