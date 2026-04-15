Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹61.77 Lakh Meat Supply Contract For Byculla Zoo Carnivores

Byculla Zoo | Photo Credit: BL Soni

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: To meet the continuous dietary needs of carnivores, the BMC's Standing Committee on Wednesday approved a Rs 61.77 lakh contract for the supply of buffalo and red meat to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla.

Zoo operations depend on steady meat supply

Popularly known as Rani Baug, the Byculla Zoo houses 93 mammals, 193 birds, and 55 reptiles. Carnivores such as tigers, leopards, hyenas, and jackals require a steady meat supply, making the contract essential for daily operations.

Limited response to tender process

However, the tender drew a limited response. The BMC extended deadlines thrice before receiving two bids, one of which was disqualified on technical grounds, leaving M/s Evernew Traders as the sole eligible bidder. The 12-month contract, covering the monsoon, will be funded from the zoo’s Rs 1.80 crore 2026–27 budget, with a provision for a three-month extension if needed.

Debate over contract duration

However, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav criticised the short duration, arguing that such contracts should run for at least five years given the continuous need for animal feed.

Officials, however, cited fluctuating meat prices as the reason for opting for a one-year term, adding that the quoted rates are below market levels and include all logistical costs.

"The licensed supplier sources meat from authorised Deonar slaughterhouses under veterinary supervision and also caters to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)," he added.

Concerns raised over animal conditions

Meanwhile, Congress corporator Tulip Miranda flagged concerns over the condition of monkeys at the zoo, saying they appear malnourished and stressing the need for better feeding and upgrades, including new animal additions.

Officials said the zoo is set to receive species such as jackals, deer, hyenas, and tigers this year from the SGNP and Gorewada Zoo.

Security breach at BMC headquarters

In a shocking incident at the civic headquarters, Lakshmi Bhatia, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, reported that Rs 20,000 was stolen from her bag inside the BMC Standing Committee hall.

After a meeting, she had gone to the pantry for lunch, leaving her bag at her seat in the committee hall. On returning, she found her purse opened and the cash missing, allegedly stolen by an unidentified person.

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She raised serious concerns over the breach, questioning how such a lapse could occur in one of the most critical and secure areas, and what it implies about overall security arrangements.

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