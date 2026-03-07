Mumbai News: BMC Speeds Up Nahur Bird Park, Byculla Zoo Aquarium And Exotic Animal Facility Projects

BMC accelerates work on major projects including the Nahur bird park, a tunnel-view aquarium and new exotic animal enclosures at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Byculla | File Photo

Mumbai, March 7: Work on ambitious projects like the Nahur Bird Park, aquarium, and new enclosures at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Byculla Zoo has gained momentum despite earlier delays and controversies.

The bird park will showcase rare, colourful birds, while the BMC develops an exotic animal facility with a 360° tunnel-view aquarium and 18 immersive enclosures, all set to open within two years.

Aquarium project revived after earlier delays

In June 2022, the BMC planned an aquarium at Byculla Zoo, but then Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray proposed one at Worli. After a state government change, the zoo project was revived in February 2024, with the penguin enclosure expanded to 21 birds. A 50-metre tunnel-view aquarium showcasing 70 marine species, estimated at Rs. 65 crore, is expected to be ready by December 2026.

Nahur bird park planned as zoo satellite facility

The BMC also plans an Exotic Bird Aviary at Nahur, Mulund (W), as a zoo satellite, featuring macaws, toucans, swans, and ostriches in naturalistic enclosures. The project includes gardens, water bodies, veterinary and quarantine facilities, interpretation centres, and visitor amenities.

As per the budget document, the project cost is Rs. 266 crores, with Rs. 40 crore allocated for FY 2026–27 and completion expected by December 2027.

World-class exotic animal facility planned at Byculla zoo

Another ambitious project of the BMC is to create a world-class exotic animal facility at the zoo, envisioned as a hub celebrating the cultures and wildlife of Africa, America, and Australia.

Also Watch:

The project will feature 18 immersive enclosures housing exotic species like pumas, marmosets, cheetahs, giraffes, and zebras, complemented by a restaurant with panoramic views of the habitats. The Rs. 500 crore project has Rs. 136 crore earmarked for the financial year 2026–27.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/