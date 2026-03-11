Pune: PCMC Plans Ward-Wise Dog Care Centres To Tackle Stray Dog Issue In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge has directed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to identify ward-wise locations to set up dog care centres across the city.

The instruction came during a review meeting of the civic body’s Veterinary Department held on Tuesday at the Late Mayor Madhukarrao Pawle Hall in the PCMC main administrative building in Pimpri.

The meeting was called to review the PCMC’s veterinary department’s work related to the management, care and health of stray dogs, as well as the handling of complaints from citizens. PCMC Mayor Landge asked officials to take concrete steps to improve the system and ensure better coordination in addressing public concerns.

Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade, and corporators Vaishali Kalbhor, Vaishali Ghodekar, Archana Saste, Anant Korhale, Mandar Deshpande, Uttam Kendale, Sanjay Kate, and Suhas Kamble were present at the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners Sandeep Khot and Anna Bodade, Veterinary Officer Arun Dagade and other officials from the department also attended.

During the meeting, the mayor instructed officials to inspect available spaces in every ward and identify suitable locations for dog care centres. He said these centres will help improve the management of stray dogs and support activities such as vaccination, treatment and sterilisation.

Ravi Landge also asked officials to prepare detailed proposals in coordination with local corporators after identifying the sites.

Detailed Survey For Number Of Dogs

Landge also directed the Veterinary Department to conduct a detailed survey to determine the exact number of stray and pet dogs in the city. He asked for a report on their distribution, as well as the current status of sterilisation and vaccination.

Officials were told to ensure that complaints from citizens related to stray dogs are handled quickly and effectively. The mayor said the department needs to work in a more organised way to control the stray dog population while also ensuring their health and safety.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot informed the meeting that four specialised vehicles are currently operating under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. These vehicles are used to capture stray dogs, carry out sterilisation and release them back in the same area. They are also used to treat injured or sick animals and respond to public complaints.

Khot added that staff working on these operations have been given technical training and guidance on handling animals in a humane manner. He also said that preliminary inspections of some possible locations for the proposed dog care centres have already been carried out, and further action is in progress.