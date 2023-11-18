Pimpri-Chinchwad: Traffic Management, Next-Gen Tech In Focus As Nepal Delegation Meets PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh | @shekhardalal

A delegation from Nepal paid a visit to the main administrative headquarters of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday. During the session, discussions ranged across several vital subjects, encompassing next-generation technologies, city traffic management, water supply, drainage, and more, with PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh shared glimpses from the meeting, expressing, "Delighted to welcome a delegation from #Nepal to the main administrative building of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Shared insights into the various ongoing development works and our undertaking of using next-gen technologies and data analysis to increase efficiency in administration."

He further elaborated, "Also, shared information about various projects, including city traffic management, the parking system, planning for pedestrian and bicycle paths, as well as water supply and drainage."

