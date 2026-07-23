Pimpri-Chinchwad Protest: ‘Simon Come Back’, ‘Chai Becho, Desh Nahi’, & 'Mitron F*’ Among Placards At Rally Backing Students | WATCH

Pimpri-Chinchwad Protest: ‘Simon Come Back’, ‘Chai Becho, Desh Nahi’, & 'Mitron F*’ Among Placards At Rally Backing Students | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A series of provocative and satirical placards grabbed attention during a protest held at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Square in Pimpri on Thursday. The gathering was organised in solidarity with students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET examination irregularities, student rights and the alleged police action against protesters.

One of the most discussed placards read, “Simon, come back." It appeared to be a satirical reference to the historic “Simon Go Back” slogan from India’s freedom movement. The original slogan became famous in 1928 when Indians protested against the Simon Commission, a British-appointed committee with no Indian members. The “Simon Come Back” message did not appear to be a literal demand. Instead, it appeared to be an ironic political statement expressing dissatisfaction with the present situation by invoking a well-known slogan from the colonial era.

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Protest Got More Wild…

Another protester held a placard reading, "Daru ne toh kuch ghar barbaad kiye, par chai ne toh pura desh barbaad kar diya," which translates to, "Alcohol may have ruined a few families, but tea has ruined the entire country." The slogan appeared to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often referred to his past as a tea seller. It used satire to criticise the present government and its policies.

A young woman was seen holding a placard that read, "Chai becho, desh nahi," which translates to, "Sell tea, not the country." The message also appeared to be directed at the Prime Minister. It suggested that the government should focus on governance instead of, according to the protesters, harming the country’s interests. The wording reflected political criticism expressed through satire.

Resignation Demands…

Another placard read, “Kuchu Puchu, resign karo.” The slogan appeared to refer to a phrase that has recently circulated on social media in political discussions. It was used by protesters to demand the resignation of those they held responsible for the alleged NEET irregularities and the handling of the issue.

One of the boldest placards at the protest carried the words, “Mitron F*** You.” The message appeared to target the prime minister's frequent use of the word “Mitron” while addressing the nation. The placard expressed anger and frustration among some protesters. The slogan was displayed openly during the demonstration.

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Additional Details…

Besides these placards, protesters held photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and copies of the Constitution. They raised slogans such as “Jai Bhim”, “Jai Samvidhan”, “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”. Patriotic songs were also played during the protest.

Thousands of students, parents, senior citizens, social activists and members of various organisations attended the gathering. The protest was organised in support of the nationwide movement led by educationist Sonam Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Dipke over alleged NEET examination irregularities and demands related to student rights.

Participants also condemned the alleged police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Several students claimed peaceful protesters were subjected to police action and demanded greater transparency in the education system and protection of students’ rights. These allegations could not be independently verified.

The demonstration remained peaceful and concluded with participants reiterating their support for the students protesting in the national capital.