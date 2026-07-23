PMC Rules Out Immediate Water Cuts As Pune Dam Storage Sees Sharp Rise | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that there are no immediate plans to impose water cuts in the city, as water storage in the reservoirs supplying Pune has improved significantly following recent rainfall.

According to the latest figures, the six dams that supply water to Pune now have enough storage to meet the city's needs. Khadakwasla reservoir is at 79.11 per cent of its usable capacity, Varasgaon at 68.58 per cent, Panshet at 73.61 per cent, Temghar at 53.22 per cent, Pavana at 89.31 per cent and Mulshi at 83.54 per cent. Officials said the current water stock is adequate to ensure a normal supply.

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PMC Monitoring Water Situation Closely

PMC officials said the civic administration is continuously monitoring reservoir levels and the city's water distribution system. They confirmed that there is no proposal to introduce water rationing at present.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said Pune's water supply remains normal and residents need not worry about any immediate restrictions. She, however, appealed to citizens to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage.

Earlier Water Cut Plan Remains Suspended

The clarification comes after speculation that the civic body might revive its weekly water rationing plan. Earlier, the PMC had announced weekly water cuts from June 15 due to concerns over below-normal monsoon rainfall and falling reservoir levels. However, the plan was later put on hold to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi processions.

No Water Release From Dams, River Levels Stable

Officials also said that no water is currently being released from any of the reservoirs, as storage is being conserved while inflows continue to improve. They added that water levels in the Mutha, Bhima and Nira rivers remain well below the warning and danger marks, indicating that the overall water situation is stable.