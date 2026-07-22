2 Child Labourers Rescued From Eateries In Pune's Kasba Peth, Shaniwar Peth; Owners Booked | Canva AI

Pune: The Labour Commissioner's Office rescued two child labourers employed at eateries in central Pune and registered criminal cases against the owners under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The rescued children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation. Both are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

The inspection was carried out in Kasba Peth and Shaniwar Peth with police protection provided by Faraskhana Police Station.

Following the rescue, complaints were lodged against the owners of the establishments, and offences were registered at Faraskhana Police Station. Further legal action is underway.

According to Government Labour Officer Mukund Hon, employing child labour is a punishable offence. The Labour Department launched the operation after receiving a complaint about minors being employed at the establishments.

During the inspection, officials found one child working at a dosa centre and another at an eatery serving poha and other food items. The children were allegedly made to work as waiters and perform other tasks assigned by the owners throughout the day and even at night.

After verifying their identities and recording their statements, officials rescued the children and produced them before the Child Welfare Committee. The committee will now decide the next course of action, which may include sending them back to their native place in Uttar Pradesh or arranging their education if relatives are found in Pune.

Officials said the law provides for fines as well as imprisonment for employers found engaging child labour and urged citizens to report such cases to the Labour Department.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Labour Commissioner Abhay Gite by a team comprising Government Labour Officer Mukund Hon and Shop Inspectors RK Tathe, DB Paul and AT Gawari.