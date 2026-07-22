Pune on Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Continues; Water Released From Mulshi, Vadivale And Chaskaman Dams, Khadakwasla Near Spillover | File Photo (Khadakwasla Dam)

Pune: Pune has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past two days, with moderate to heavy showers affecting several parts of the city and surrounding regions. The persistent rain has resulted in waterlogging at a few locations, slower traffic movement and a steady rise in water levels across the district's major reservoirs. Amid the prevailing weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Pune district, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over the next three hours. The administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert and follow official advisories as water levels continue to rise in several dams.

With heavy rainfall continuing in the catchment areas, authorities have started or increased water releases from multiple reservoirs to regulate storage levels. Residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to stay away from riverbeds and to immediately move livestock, vehicles, water pumps, and other belongings to safer locations.

Mulshi Dam Releases Water

Mulshi Dam has reached 81% of its storage capacity, with heavy rainfall continuing in its catchment area. To regulate the increasing water level, 1,000 cusecs of water was released into the Mula River through the spillway from 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Officials said the discharge may be increased or reduced depending on rainfall intensity and inflow into the reservoir. Citizens have been urged not to enter the riverbed under any circumstances and to remove any materials or livestock from vulnerable areas along the river.

Vadivale Dam Nearly Full

In Maval taluka, Vadivale Dam has filled up to 99.60% of its capacity due to continuous rainfall in the catchment. To maintain safe water levels, authorities increased the discharge through the spillway from 3,592 cusecs to 4,704 cusecs at 8:30 am.

Officials said the discharge may be revised depending on rainfall and inflow into the dam. People have been warned against entering streams or river channels and advised to relocate vehicles, agricultural equipment and livestock from flood-prone areas.

Khadakwasla System Records Rising Inflows

According to the Water Resources Department, the Khadakwasla dam system had a total water storage of 19.27 TMC (66%) as of 8 am on July 22, against its total live storage capacity of 29.15 TMC.

The reservoir-wise storage is:

Khadakwasla: 1.43 TMC (73%)

Panshet: 7.56 TMC (71%)

Varasgaon: 8.47 TMC (66%)

Temghar: 1.81 TMC (49%)

Current inflows into the reservoirs stand at 8,851 cusecs for Khadakwasla, 4,606 cusecs for Panshet, 6,319 cusecs for Varasgaon and 920 cusecs for Temghar, indicating a steady increase in water entering the dam system.

Authorities said 1,054 cusecs of water is currently being released through the Khadakwasla Right Bank Canal for rural drinking water supply, while the Pune Municipal Corporation is drawing 536 cusecs for the city's drinking water needs. However, inflows into the reservoir are significantly higher than the outflow, resulting in a continuous rise in water levels.

Officials added that Khadakwasla Dam is currently 73% full, and if rainfall continues and inflows increase further, water may soon be released through the dam's spillway. Residents living along the river have been advised to remain prepared and avoid entering the riverbed.

Chaskaman Dam Releases Water Into Bhima River

The Chaskaman Dam has reached 94.29% capacity, prompting the Water Resources Department to release 3,500 cusecs of water into the Bhima River from 9 am on Wednesday to regulate the reservoir level.

Officials said the discharge could be revised depending on rainfall and inflow. Residents along the Bhima riverbank have been instructed not to enter the river and to immediately shift water pumps, farm equipment, livestock and other belongings to safe locations.

Administration Appeals for Caution

The district administration has appealed to residents, especially those living in low-lying and riverside areas, to remain vigilant as rainfall is expected to continue. Citizens have been urged to avoid venturing into rivers, streams and flooded areas, while local authorities have been directed to keep residents informed about any changes in dam discharge.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and that dam releases may be revised depending on rainfall intensity and inflows over the coming hours.