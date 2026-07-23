Pune FDA Cracks Down: Licences Of 12 Hotels, Restaurants & Bakeries Suspended Over Hygiene Violations

IAS Tukaram Mundhe - Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner | File pic

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 12 hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the Pune division after finding serious violations of food safety and hygiene rules during a special inspection drive.

The action was taken after FDA teams inspected food establishments on July 18 and 21. Officials found unhygienic kitchens, expired food items, poor food-handling practices, and violations of sanitation standards. Ten establishments are in Pune district, while two are in Satara district.

FDA Crackdown…

The suspended establishments in Pune district are Joker Hospitality in Balewadi, Red and Huge in Kalyani Nagar, Toni Da Dhaba in Naigaon Kamshet in Maval, Hotel Lokpriya in Market Yard, Fountain Pure Veg in Ale Phata, K.M. Foods in Bhamburwadi in Khed, Aqsa Bakery in Adarsh Nagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jai Sadguru Irani Chai and Snacks Centre in Market Yard, Phoklo Technology Pvt. Ltd. and Swinsta Ent Pvt. Ltd. in Bavdhan.

In Satara district, the action was taken against Shalimar Udupi Veg Restaurant and Surbhi Hotel and Bar, both located in Vaduj in Khatav taluka. The inspection drive covered Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maval, Junnar, Khed and Vaduj in the Satara district.

FDA Crackdown Continues…

The FDA also carried out separate action between July 16 and 21 at three establishments in Chinchwad, Pandharpur and Vaduj. During these raids, officials seized banned food items worth ₹3.48 lakh. Cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and five people were arrested.

The department has asked all hotel, restaurant and bakery operators to strictly follow the Food Safety Act. It has directed businesses to provide free safe drinking water to customers, use food-grade packaging materials, obtain valid licences before operating, avoid reusing cooking oil and not give misleading information on menu cards.

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Public Appeal…

The FDA has appealed to the public to report complaints related to food quality or hygiene by calling its toll-free helpline at 1800222365.

Meanwhile, the FDA has also suspended the licence of the canteen at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai. The action followed repeated complaints about unhygienic conditions. Earlier, customers had reported finding a fly in buttermilk and a plastic thread in onion pakodas. Officials said the licence will remain suspended until all hygiene standards are met. The canteen operator can appeal to the FDA commissioner or seek legal relief.