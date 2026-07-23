Lonavala Viral Video: Youth Falls Into Valley During Trek, Gets Stuck On Tree And Is Rescued Amid Heavy Rains In Pune | WATCH

Lonavala Viral Video: Youth Falls Into Valley During Trek, Gets Stuck On Tree And Is Rescued Amid Heavy Rains In Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: A dramatic rescue video from Lonavala has gone viral on social media after a young trekker reportedly slipped into a deep valley and survived after getting stuck on a tree trunk.

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According to information circulating with the video, the incident took place on Wednesday during a trek in the Lonavala region. The youth is seen stranded on a tree inside the valley after the fall. He was later rescued safely by locals and rescue personnel. The exact location of the incident and the identity of the youth have not been officially confirmed.

The viral video has once again highlighted the dangers of trekking and visiting hill stations during the monsoon. Lonavala and the surrounding Maval region have been receiving intermittent heavy rainfall, making trekking routes, cliffs and hill slopes extremely slippery.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Pune ghat region, including Lonavala, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 60 to 70 km/h at isolated places. Authorities have also cautioned people about reduced visibility, slippery roads and the risk of landslides in the Western Ghats.

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As a precaution, the Pune district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Lonavala rural area until August 31. Tourists have been advised to avoid waterfalls, overflowing streams, forts and cliff-edge viewpoints, including popular spots such as Tiger Point and Lohagad Fort, due to the risk of flash floods, landslides and accidents.

The latest incident comes amid a series of monsoon-related accidents in the Lonavala region, where several trekkers and tourists have slipped into valleys in recent years during heavy rain. Authorities continue to urge visitors not to ignore weather warnings or venture into restricted and high-risk areas.