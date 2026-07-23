Pune: Dengue Cases Surge In July As Intermittent Rains Boost Mosquito Breeding | Representative File Image

Pune: Pune has witnessed a sharp rise in dengue cases this July, with intermittent rainfall creating favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and healthcare experts have urged citizens to remain alert and take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

According to the PMC, 540 suspected dengue cases and 22 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported during the first three weeks of July. This marks a significant increase compared to June, when the city recorded 175 suspected cases and 12 confirmed infections. Officials said the highest number of cases has been reported from the Warje-Karvenagar ward, followed by Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri, Kothrud and Aundh-Baner. The civic body has intensified anti-mosquito measures in these areas.

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Intermittent Rainfall Behind the Spike

Health officials said the pattern of intermittent rain has led to the formation of stagnant water in open containers and puddles, creating ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, which spread dengue.

Doctors said hospitals are already witnessing an increase in patients with dengue-like symptoms. They noted that while most people recover with timely treatment, some patients require hospitalisation due to high fever, dehydration, low platelet counts and severe body pain.

Doctors Stress Early Diagnosis and Proper Treatment

Medical experts said children are also being affected and stressed the importance of seeking medical advice at the earliest. They said dengue treatment mainly includes adequate hydration, rest and medicines like paracetamol to control fever. Doctors warned people against self-medication, as it could lead to complications.

They also pointed out that distinguishing dengue from other seasonal viral illnesses remains difficult because many infections show similar symptoms. Several patients have tested negative for dengue despite showing fever and body aches, making proper medical evaluation essential.

Doctors added that there has been no major chikungunya outbreak this year. They advised people to watch for warning signs such as persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty and low blood pressure. They also clarified that antibiotics do not work against dengue and there is currently no specific antiviral treatment for the disease.

PMC Appeals for Preventive Measures

The PMC has appealed to residents to remove stagnant water from their surroundings, keep water storage containers covered and use mosquito repellents and nets. Officials have also advised anyone experiencing high fever, skin rashes or severe joint pain to get tested without delay, as early diagnosis can help prevent serious complications.