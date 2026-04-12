Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Announce 33 Traffic Changes For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated on a huge scale everywhere in the country. Similarly, the celebrations are made grandly in the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad too. The birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar falls on 14th April, which is on Tuesday.

Anticipating the huge crowd which turns up every year to pay tributes to the late leader, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Traffic Branch has announced changes on 14th April from 12 pm to 10 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil said the changes will be made under the Pimpri, Bhosari, Dighi-Alandi, Dehu Road, Chakan, Chikhali, Nigdi and Sangvi Traffic Divisions.

The following traffic changes are made for the day:

1) No entry to any vehicle from Lokmanya Hospital Chowk to Mahavir Chowk (Chinchwad Railway Station) and vice versa. Commuters may go to their desired destination by taking a left from Lokmanya Hospital via Dalvi Nagar or taking a left at Mahavir Chowk.

2) Heavy vehicles won't be allowed from River View Chowk in Chinchwad to Mahavir Chowk. People wanting to go towards Mumbai can go via Chinchwad Farm, Walhekarwadi and Ravet. Vehicles wanting to go to Pune can go via Bijli Nagar, Sambhaji Chowk and Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

3) All vehicles will be prohibited from Basweshwar Chowk to Mahavir Chowk. Vehicles coming from KSB Chowk will go to the desired destination via Science Park.

4) Service road closed to all vehicles from Mahavir Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk (Pimpri Chowk). Drivers can use the D-Mart Ingrade Separator or take the left at the D-Mart puncture and go to the desired destination via Auto-Cluster.

5) All vehicles are prohibited from using the service road from Nashik Phata to Pimpri Chowk. One can either go to Dairy Farm and HP Pump Kharalwadi Grade Separator to reach the desired destination or take a left from Krushna Hotel and go to the desired destination via Sai Chowk.

6) All vehicles are prohibited from going from Nehru Nagar Chowk to HA Corner. Except for local residents, other vehicles will go to the desired destination via Vallabh Nagar.

7) All vehicles are prohibited from going from Rasrang Chowk to HA Corner and Pimpri Chowk. Vehicles coming from Rasrang Chowk are to take a left at HA Corner and go to the desired destination via Nehru Nagar.

8) All types of vehicles are prohibited from entering from Samrat Chowk towards Morwadi Chowk from the opposite side of Jaimalhar Khanaval. Traffic coming from Rasrang Chowk will turn right at Samrat Chowk and proceed to the desired destination via Old Morwadi Court.

9) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk from PCMC Outgate. Vehicles will go to HA Corner via Gandhi Nagar Corner and then to the desired destination.

10) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering the service road from Science Park to Morwadi Chowk. Traffic coming from Science Park and Auto Cluster will proceed to the desired destination via Jijamata Chowk or take Mother Teresa Bridge and go to the desired destination via Kalewadi.

11) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering the road from the Croma showroom towards the Gokul Hotel. Vehicles coming from Morwadi Chowk towards the Croma showroom will be diverted to their destination via Pimpri Railway Bridge. (Two-way traffic is being allowed on this bridge for that day.)

12) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering Pimpri Chowk from Gokul Hotel. From Gokul Hotel, vehicles will go to the desired destination via Pimpri Railway Bridge.

13) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from using the Harris Bridge to Phugewadi Chowk service road. Vehicles can use the Harris Bridge grade separator to go to their desired destination.

14) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from going from Sanvidhan Chowk in Bopodi to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Dapodi. Vehicles can use the Harris Bridge from Dapodi to go to their desired destination.

15) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from going from Shitladevi Chowk to Dapodi Gaon. From Shitaladevi Chowk, one can go to the desired destination via Sangvi.

16) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from coming towards Dapodi from the old Sangvi PMPML last bus stop via the river bridge.

17) All types of vehicles are prohibited from using the road from Shitala Nagar-Shivaji Vidyalaya-Dehu Road to Jama Masjid-Swami Chowk in both directions. Vehicles should instead use the internal roads within Dehu Gaon. Buses and other light vehicles should travel to their destinations via the Cantonment Hospital and Dehu Road Central Chowk route.

18) All types of vehicles are prohibited from entering and leaving the Gurudwara from Dehu Road, Subhash Chowk, Bhaji Mandai and Savana Chowk. Commuters will use the internal route within Dehu Gaon to reach the desired destination.

19) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering the service road towards the Dehu Road Railway Bridge and Savana Chowk. Vehicles will go to the desired destination via the Dehu Road Central Chowk and will also use the internal route within the Dehu Gaon to reach the desired destination.

20) All types of vehicles are prohibited from entering and exiting the internal road leading to the Dehu Gaon in front of the Gurudwara and the service road leading to the Dehu Gaon near the bridge. Commuters will use the internal route within Dehu Gaon to reach the desired destination.

21) All types of vehicles are prohibited from entering and leaving from Dehu Main Gate to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple and Chauda Talkari. Commuters will use the internal route within Dehu Gaon to reach the desired destination.

22) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering from Chakan Chowk towards Mahatma Phule Chowk and Nehru Chowk. Vehicles will either go to the desired destination via Manik Chowk and Medankarwadi or use the Talegaon Chowk and Ambethan Chowk.

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23) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering Mahatma Phule Chowk from the Ambethan Chowk side. From Chakan Chowk and Talegaon Chowk, vehicles will go to the desired destination via Shikrapur Road and Medankarwadi Chowk.

24) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from moving from the Market Yard in Chakan to the Nehru Chowk side. Vehicles will go to the desired destination from Chakan Chowk via Ambethan Chowk.

25) All types of vehicles are being prohibited from entering Shani Mandir Road from Nehru Chowk in Chakan. Vehicles can either go to the desired destination from Chakan Chowk via Ambethan Chowk or Beed Wasti or go to Khandoba Maal Chowk via Medankarwadi Road to the desired destination.

26) All types of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering the Pune side via Magazine Chowk in Dighi and Bopkhel Phata. Vehicles can take the right at Magazine Chowk and go to the desired destination via Bhosari or take the left at Magazine Chowk and go to the desired destination via Alankapuram Chowk.

27) All types of vehicles are prohibited from entering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Moshi, via the Pune-Nashik Highway. Vehicles will proceed to their desired destinations via Bharat Mata Chowk instead.

28) All types of vehicles are prohibited from travelling from Y Point Kudale Wasti toward Anushka Housing Society, as well as toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Moshi. These vehicles shall proceed to their desired destinations via Bharat Mata Chowk.

29) Entry is prohibited for all types of heavy vehicles going toward Pimpri from the Bhakti Shakti Overbridge. Vehicles on this route shall proceed to their desired destinations via Bhakti Shakti Circle – Ankush Chowk – Chikhali Chowk – Triveni Nagar Chowk – Durga Nagar Chowk – Thermax Chowk – KSB Chowk – Bhosari.

30) All types of vehicles are prohibited from travelling to and from Rahatani Phata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk in Rahatani Gaon. Traffic moving between Rahatani Phata Chowk and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk will proceed to their desired destinations via Kalewadi Phata.

31) All types of heavy and oversized vehicles are prohibited from travelling to and from Kunal Hotel to Nakhate Wasti Chowk. These vehicles will proceed to their desired destinations via Kalewadi Phata.

32) All types of vehicles are prohibited from going from the Mahadev Mandir and Pimple Saudagar Police Post toward Rahatani Phata. Vehicles will proceed from Mahadev Mandir and Pimple Saudagar Police Chowki via PK Chowk to reach their desired destinations.

33) All types of vehicles are prohibited from travelling to and from the T-Point near Jeevanjyoti Hospital to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk. Vehicles will proceed from the T-Point near Jeevanjyoti Hospital via PK Chowk to reach their desired destinations.