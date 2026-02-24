Pune: District Administration Sets May 15 Deadline For Palkhi Route Works Ahead Of Ashadhi Wari | Sourced

Pune: In preparation for the upcoming Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, a joint review meeting was held on Monday in Pune between officials from the Dehu and Alandi temple trusts and the district administration. During the meeting, District Collector Jitendra Dudi instructed all departments concerned to complete infrastructure and development works along the Palkhi routes from Dehu and Alandi by May 15 to ensure smooth arrangements for the lakhs of devotees expected to take part in the annual pilgrimage.

Emphasising the importance of timely coordination, Dudi directed that all works along the Palkhi routes be finished within the stipulated deadline to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims. He also ordered the immediate demolition of the old bridge at Nira and asked officials to speed up road-widening projects within the Alandi municipal limits. Ambulances will also be kept ready during the return to Wari as required.

The collector assured temple trust representatives that the administration would adopt a proactive approach in addressing their demands. Priority has been given to widening the 5-km stretch between Dehu and Dehu Road. Of this, 3 km falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, while the remaining 2 km comes under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Both authorities have been instructed to complete the work on time. The district administration will also pursue the required no-objection certificate from the Dehu Road Cantonment Board. Additionally, a 500-metre road leading to the temple in Dehu will be completed under the urban development scheme.

As the first halt of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi is scheduled at Akurdi, officials have been asked to conduct a joint inspection and make temporary arrangements due to limited space availability. Metro construction work between Kalbhor Nagar and Akurdi is also to be completed before the procession. Plans are in place to expand the halt area at Loni Kalbhor and address related space constraints.

With regard to the Alandi temple trust’s requirements, the administration has been directed to set firm deadlines for pending works. Continuous lighting will be provided along the Palkhi route of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Sancheti to Fergusson College Road. Authorities will also clear obstacles on the newly constructed bypass between Borawake Mala and Saswad. Barricades will be installed at key points in Dive Ghat, and cranes will accompany the procession to manage traffic in case of vehicle breakdowns.

Senior district officials, engineers from the Public Works Department, representatives of the National Highways Authority of India, municipal authorities, and trustees from the Dehu and Alandi temple trusts were present at the meeting.